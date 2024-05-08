Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 93,535 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,843,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 93,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of EOG Resources worth $1,553,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.28. 859,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,330. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. TD Cowen upped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

