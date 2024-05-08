K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KBL traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.29. 66,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,854. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$28.21 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.03.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.