K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.1 %
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current year.
About K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
