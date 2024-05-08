The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GEO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

