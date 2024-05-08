iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $342,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.45. 1,418,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.85. The firm has a market cap of $448.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.67 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

