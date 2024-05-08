5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

5N Plus stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.00. 57,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,151. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$443.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

