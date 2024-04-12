BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) a C$17.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.31. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.33. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of C$121.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.64859 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

