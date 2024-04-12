Financial Comparison: Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) & Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) and Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Suntory Beverage & Food and Molson Coors Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage 6.83% 8.89% 4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Suntory Beverage & Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Suntory Beverage & Food pays an annual dividend of $13.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 83.0%. Molson Coors Beverage pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Suntory Beverage & Food pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Molson Coors Beverage pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Suntory Beverage & Food is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Suntory Beverage & Food and Molson Coors Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A $60.68 0.28 Molson Coors Beverage $13.88 billion 1.05 $948.90 million $4.36 15.56

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Suntory Beverage & Food. Suntory Beverage & Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suntory Beverage & Food and Molson Coors Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suntory Beverage & Food 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molson Coors Beverage 1 10 2 0 2.08

Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus price target of $68.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Suntory Beverage & Food.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Suntory Beverage & Food on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

