Tobam Sells 1,223 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,004 shares of company stock worth $17,922,954. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

