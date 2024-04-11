Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $726.38. 506,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $729.68 and a 200 day moving average of $653.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.