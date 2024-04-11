Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.24. 54,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

