Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $133.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

