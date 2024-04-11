Berenberg Bank Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$31.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.06.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.48 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The stock has a market cap of C$43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.2363083 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.