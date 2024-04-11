Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Cake Box Trading Down 2.0 %

CBOX opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.78. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.40).

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.