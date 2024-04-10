Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLC. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.83.

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.16. 75,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,046. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.94.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

