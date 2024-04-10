Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.26 and last traded at $113.25. 275,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,367,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

