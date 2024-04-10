VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USTB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,869. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

