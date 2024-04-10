Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 9.9%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.72. 962,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,497,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

