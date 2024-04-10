Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CLS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 706,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

