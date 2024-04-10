Kendall Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,186. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.43 and a twelve month high of $419.42.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

