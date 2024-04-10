Kendall Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ MEDP traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,186. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.43 and a twelve month high of $419.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.