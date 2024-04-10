4,087 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

