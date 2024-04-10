DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

