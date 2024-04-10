BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackBerry Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.57. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$3.35 and a 52-week high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

