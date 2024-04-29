Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CHTR traded up $6.31 on Monday, reaching $260.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.16 and a 200-day moving average of $346.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.