Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.56 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

