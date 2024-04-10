Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$109.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.03. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

