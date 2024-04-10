National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

CP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.