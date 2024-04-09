Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $274,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. 2,939,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,053. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Stephens raised their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

