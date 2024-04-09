2,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.57. 2,735,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

