Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 653,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

