Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 52,230 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,230 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 524,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,443. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

