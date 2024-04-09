Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 4,433 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. 56,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,726,000 after buying an additional 89,931 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

