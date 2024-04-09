Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,354 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $50,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,148 shares of company stock worth $4,451,150. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

