Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 32,627 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,627 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.02. 202,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.54. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.62 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

