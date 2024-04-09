Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 53,639 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,639 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. 434,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,045. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

