Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.71. 461,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

