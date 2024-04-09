Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TMDX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 788,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,360 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.