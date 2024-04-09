Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 20,395 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of ArcBest worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,733,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $150.32. 179,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

