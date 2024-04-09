Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,767 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 123,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,150. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

View Our Latest Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.