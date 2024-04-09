Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,160,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 186,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

