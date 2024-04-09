Greylin Investment Management Inc Buys 10,041 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 257,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

