Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JOUT opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,245.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

