Luceco plc (LUCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Luceco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 157.59 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luceco

In other news, insider John Hornby purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £1,794 ($2,270.60). Corporate insiders own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luceco

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

