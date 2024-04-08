Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

