Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

