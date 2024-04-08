Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

