Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
