Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $39.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. Wedbush reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

