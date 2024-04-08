Barclays Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $210.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $232.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

