Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,896,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,789,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

