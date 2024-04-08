Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $2.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.25.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.14 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

